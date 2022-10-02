OU football: Sooners fall out of AP Top 25 Poll after TCU loss

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday, dropping from No. 18 after its 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday.
The Sooners are unranked for the first time since they plummeted from No. 18 in 2020 after losing to Iowa State.
POLL ALERT: Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia by two points, Kansas enters at No. 19 to snap 13-season poll drought.See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/fmpwny81Br— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 2, 2022
OU's defense allowed a season-high 668 yards to the Horned Frogs on Saturday, including three 60-plus-yard touchdowns in the first half. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished with 418 total yards and five touchdowns.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 126 yards before departing the game with an injury and entering concussion protocol. Backup Davis Beville replaced him and threw for just 50 yards in the loss.
The Sooners face Texas (3-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Dallas.
