 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners fall out of AP Top 25 Poll after TCU loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Jovantae Barnes and Davis Beville

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes and Redshirt junior quarterback Davis Beville during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday, dropping from No. 18 after its 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday.

The Sooners are unranked for the first time since they plummeted from No. 18 in 2020 after losing to Iowa State. 

OU's defense allowed a season-high 668 yards to the Horned Frogs on Saturday, including three 60-plus-yard touchdowns in the first half. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished with 418 total yards and five touchdowns. 

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 126 yards before departing the game with an injury and entering concussion protocol. Backup Davis Beville replaced him and threw for just 50 yards in the loss. 

The Sooners face Texas (3-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Dallas. 

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments