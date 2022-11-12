OU football: Sooners fail to stop quarterback run game in 1st ever loss to West Virginia in Morgantown

After scoring zero points and struggling to establish a run game on its first three drives against Oklahoma on Saturday, West Virginia benched sturdy quarterback JT Daniels for shifty backupGarrett Greene.
It’s no secret what coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell were planning, as four of the seven plays the Mountaineers ran on Greene’s first drive were quarterback runs. Entering the contest, the sophomore from Tallahassee, Florida, had appeared in just six games in 2022, primarily as a ground threat.
“We figured we were going to see him in spurts because they did that last week and had a package for him,” Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof told reporters in Morgantown. “He’s a mobile quarterback and that presents another element. The run before the end of the half, that gave them some momentum and it was something, again, toward the end of the game, finding a way to get off the field one more time and we came up short.”
What Greene did with the opportunity to run, few suspected, as he rushed for a career-high 119 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He broke off a 33-yard rush, setting himself up for a five-yard score in the second quarter and averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
The former three-star recruit also notched career-highs through the air with 12 completions and 138 yards while throwing his second-career touchdown pass.
“I thought he made some plays and we missed tackles,” Venables said. “With his legs, he had a couple of really nice runs on two different drives in the second half. We did a poor job of tackling. He played inspired, ran through some arm tackles, and then again, throwing the ball.
“He had a nice, great conversion on fourth-and-7 or eight, threw it to the wide curl. He had a couple of little screens that he converted, they did a good job of blocking us up and on fourth-and-2, they get three or four (yards) and that's been the story for us on defense.”
Greene is relatively unknown around the country and had attempted just 45 passes in his career before Saturday. Sophomore safety Billy Bowman said OU knew once he took Daniels’ place it was going to have to turn its focus to defending the run.
“We knew it would be more run than pass,” Bowman said. “(Greene’s) a running quarterback and we knew that coming into the game. So once they made that switch, we were gonna get some quarterback run game, some read option, things of that nature, some deep shots. We just gotta execute.”
While Oklahoma was aware of Greene’s playmaking ability, fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White admitted postgame its defense didn’t prepare enough for him.
“We knew he would come in and what he wanted to do,” White said. “Definitely didn’t game plan for him as much as what he played.”
Prior to Greene’s entry, the Sooners were able to pressure Daniels and the Mountaineers’ offense into a turnover on downs and two punts. With Greene, OU’s struggles to contain mobile quarterbacks and force mistakes onto backup quarterbacks continued.
“We were able to (get pressure) when Daniels was in there,” Roof said. “Greene was able to escape a few times. He brings the element of the mobile quarterback and we have to do a better job containing him and keeping him in the pocket to limit his area of operation and make him play quarterback. We let him get out at times and become a running back. He’s a good player.”
Injury bug
OU dealt with a handful of injuries in its loss Saturday, including losing sixth-year senior safety Justin Broiles to an apparent left leg injury in the second quarter. He was replaced by freshman safety Robert Spears-Jennings, who recorded four tackles.
“No update,” Venables said of Broiles’ status. “He was in good spirits, we’ll have to wait and see until we get things MRI’d.”
Oklahoma’s secondary was already without safety Key Lawrence and cornerback Jaden Davis, who both were injured last week against Baylor.
“That’s the unfortunate part of this great game, injuries,” Roof said. “It’s a next-man-up philosophy when you lose somebody. It happens every year. The next man up has to step up and assume the load and carry the standard. Yes, it’s difficult. But it happened.”
While Broiles was being helped off the field, nearly the entire defense rallied around him offering words of encouragement. Bowman, who served as a captain for the game, said Broiles’ injury inspired the team.
“He’s one of our best leaders,” Bowman said. “He’s one of my best friends on the team. So it was rough. We just wanted to go out there and win for him, but unfortunately we came up short. But I’m praying everything is good for him and he’s gonna go get checked out tomorrow, or tonight when we get back, and hopefully everything is alright.”
White was also impassioned postgame when asked about Broiles’ injury and the impact he has on defense.
“Really emotional,” White said. “He’s kind of the heartbeat of this team. To see him go down, it took me a while to snap out of it. He’s the heartbeat of this team. Everybody loves him. Seeing him down was kind of rough. Hoping for the best.”
Center Andrew Raym exited the game with an injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Robert Congel while tight end Jason Llewellyn was injured on a kickoff in the second quarter.
Bowman’s return and special teams play
Bowman played perhaps his best game Saturday since returning from injury against Iowa State on Oct. 29.
The sophomore recorded seven total tackles, including one for loss, and returned a two-point conversion after West Virginia kicker Casey Legg fumbled on an extra point attempt.
“I just came off the line of scrimmage, I’m the safe player, make sure there’s no fakes going on,” Bowman said. “And they fumbled the snap and (Spears-Jennings) hit the kicker and the ball just came loose and I just picked it up and ran with it.
“It felt good. But you can probably tell, that brace, I’m about tired of that brace. Time to get it off. It kind of restricts me a little bit. But it felt good to have the ball back in my hands.”
Oklahoma has relied on special teams to win games this season, but other than Bowman’s play in the second quarter, it was outplayed on that side of the ball. Kicker Zach Schmit missed two field goals, including a 46-yard try in the fourth quarter.
“Special teams is always a big part of the game,” Bowman said. “That’s why it’s a three-phase game. So whoever wins the yards differential in special teams most likely will win the game, and we lost that today.”
Editor’s note: The Daily’s football coverage for Oklahoma’s game vs. West Virginia was written remotely from Norman.
