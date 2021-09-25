OU football: Sooners escape West Virginia with 16-13 win after Gabe Brkic's game-winning field goal

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0) defeated West Virginia (2-2) 16-13 in its Big 12 opener on Saturday night in Norman.
OU’s offense struggled, but its defense picked up the slack allowing just 226 yards, while forcing one sack and five tackles for loss with one turnover. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 256 yards on 26-of-36 passing with a touchdown and an interception.
Oklahoma’s 57 rushing yards was its lowest since 2012 when it had 15 against Notre Dame. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 17 yards on five carries and junior running back Eric Gray added 38 yards on 12 carries.
Senior wide receiver Mike Woods recorded one catch for five yards in the first half, but finished with eight receptions for 86 yards. Freshman Mario Williams had four catches for 52 yards and Gray collected 52 yards on three catches.
The Sooners now have back-to-back games scoring their lowest point total under OU head coach Lincoln Riley, with 23 against Nebraska and 16 against the Mountaineers.
Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell recorded eight total tackles, with a tackle for loss and an interception late in the first quarter before exiting with an injury. senior safety Pat Fields and redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah led the team with nine tackles each. The unit had just one sack, coming from senior nose guard Perrion Winfrey.
OU entered halftime down 10-7, its first time trailing at halftime since playing LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl. The Mountaineers started the first half with a 17-play drive lasting over nine minutes, picking up three third- and fourth-down conversions. However, after WVU’s touchdown drive, the Sooners allowed only 86 yards and stopped 6-of-8 third-down tries to end the half.
To begin the second half, Rattler led the OU offense to a field goal to tie the game at 10. West Virginia responded with its own field goal on the next drive to take a 13-10 advantage. The Sooners tied the game again at 13 with a 16-play drive that lasted over eight minutes across the third and fourth quarter.
After Oklahoma’s defense garnered a stop with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter, Rattler led a game-winning drive ending in a 30-yard field goal by redshirt junior Gabe Brkic.
Next, the Sooners take on Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Manhattan, Kansas.
