OU football: Sooners end season ranked No. 10 in final AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma finished No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released late Monday night after No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 2 Alabama in the national championship.
POLL ALERT: Dawgs on top! Georgia finishes No. 1 in final AP Top 25, followed by Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati and Baylor.Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/bqste3hB9t pic.twitter.com/lEiaeI1AvE— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 11, 2022
With the ranking, the Sooners earn their seventh consecutive top 10 finish. However, they were still placed behind fellow Big 12 schools Baylor and Oklahoma State, who both defeated OU in the regular season finished No. 5 and No. 7, respectively.
Oklahoma (11-2) likely lost both its starting quarterbacks from 2021 in Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams and replaced them with UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel. Rattler, who started the Sooners' first six games, transferred to South Carolina, and Williams who started their final seven matches, resides in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With new head coach Brent Venables arriving after Lincoln Riley's departure to Southern California, Oklahoma will look to continue its success in the 2022 season. The Sooners lost 19 scholarship players from their 2021 roster to the NFL draft and transfer portal.
