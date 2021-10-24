OU football: Sooners drop to No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after comeback win over Kansas

Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday.
This week’s @AP_Top25 poll1-Georgia2-Cincinnati3-Alabama4-Oklahoma5-OhioSt6-Michigan7-Oregon8-MichSt9-Iowa10-OleMiss11-NotreDame12-Kentucky13-Wake14-TexasA&M15-OklaSt16-Baylor17-Pitt18-Auburn19-SMU20-PennSt21-SanDiegoSt22-IowaSt23-UTSA24-Coastal25-BYU— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 24, 2021
The Sooners overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat Kansas (1-6, 0-4) 35-23 on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 15-of-20 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had eight rushing attempts for 70 yards and a score. OU totaled 398 of offense as a team.
Alabama moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in AP's poll, jumping the Sooners. The Crimson Tide defeated Tennessee 52-24 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Georgia and Cincinnati remained at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the poll while Ohio State came in at No. 5.
Among other Big 12 teams, Oklahoma State dropped from No. 8 to No. 15 following its 24-21 loss to now-No. 22 Iowa State. Baylor moved from No. 20 to No. 15 coming off a bye week. With OSU's loss, the Sooners are now the Big 12's lone undefeated team.
Next, OU takes on Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. in Norman (ABC).
