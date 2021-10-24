You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners drop to No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after comeback win over Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trevon West

Sophomore wide receiver Trevon West during the game against Kansas in Lawrence on Oct. 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday.

The Sooners overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat Kansas (1-6, 0-4) 35-23 on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 15-of-20 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had eight rushing attempts for 70 yards and a score. OU totaled 398 of offense as a team.

Alabama moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in AP's poll, jumping the Sooners. The Crimson Tide defeated Tennessee 52-24 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Georgia and Cincinnati remained at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the poll while Ohio State came in at No. 5.

Among other Big 12 teams, Oklahoma State dropped from No. 8 to No. 15 following its 24-21 loss to now-No. 22 Iowa State. Baylor moved from No. 20 to No. 15 coming off a bye week. With OSU's loss, the Sooners are now the Big 12's lone undefeated team.

Next, OU takes on Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. in Norman (ABC). 

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments