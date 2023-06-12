OU football: Derrick LeBlanc enters transfer portal

Oklahoma freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc entered the transfer portal on Monday.
The former four-star recruit joined the Sooners in January 2023. LeBlanc was touted as the No. 10 defensive lineman in the class of 2023 by ESPN.
LeBlanc tallied 136 tackles and 28 sacks in his career at Osceola High School. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman initially committed to OU on July 28, 2022.