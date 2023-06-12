 Skip to main content
OU football: Derrick LeBlanc enters transfer portal

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma freshman defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc entered the transfer portal on Monday.

The former four-star recruit joined the Sooners in January 2023. LeBlanc was touted as the No. 10 defensive lineman in the class of 2023 by ESPN

LeBlanc tallied 136 tackles and 28 sacks in his career at Osceola High School. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman initially committed to OU on July 28, 2022.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.