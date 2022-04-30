 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners' Delarrin Turner-Yell selected by Denver Broncos in 5th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Then-sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 152 overall pick in fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Turner-Yell recorded 53 total tackles last season. The senior also registered 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

In four seasons with the Sooners, Turner-Yell appeared in 36 games. He recorded 190 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and four interceptions in his OU career.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Hempstead, Texas native hails from Hempstead High School. He was a three-star recruit and the No. 894-ranked player nationally in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Turner-Yell ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and produced a 122-inch broad jump at the 2022 NFL Combine. He now reunites with former Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who was drafted by Denver in the second round on Friday night.

The Broncos' complete schedule, along with every NFL team's slate, will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on May 12.

