OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Noah Arinze enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma defensive lineman Noah Arinze announced he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
May 2, 2022
The redshirt sophomore appeared in one game during his Sooners career but failed to record any statistics. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Arinze was redshirted his freshman season.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defender was a three-star recruit out of high school and was rated the No. 556 player nationally and No. 9 player in Missouri, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Arinze originally chose Oklahoma over the likes of Texas, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
The Columbia, Missouri, native is OU's third portal entry since the spring game on April 23, joining Cody Jackson and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.
