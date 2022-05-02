 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Noah Arinze enters NCAA Transfer Portal

  • Updated
Noah Arinze

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Noah Arinze during an open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Noah Arinze announced he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. 

The redshirt sophomore appeared in one game during his Sooners career but failed to record any statistics. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Arinze was redshirted his freshman season.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defender was a three-star recruit out of high school and was rated the No. 556 player nationally and No. 9 player in Missouri, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Arinze originally chose Oklahoma over the likes of Texas, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The Columbia, Missouri, native is OU's third portal entry since the spring game on April 23, joining Cody Jackson and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

