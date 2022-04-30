 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge enters NCAA Transfer Portal, he announces

  • Updated
Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announced his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday.

Rawlins-Kibonge, a redshirt freshman, has yet to appear in a game with the Sooners. 

"My experience at OU has truly been once in a lifetime," he wrote in the tweet. 

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound defender was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked No. 278 overall in 2021 class. 

Rawlins-Kibonge joins redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson as OU players to enter the portal this week. The deadline to enter the portal and maintain eligibility for next season is May 1.

