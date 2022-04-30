OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge enters NCAA Transfer Portal, he announces

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announced his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday.
My experience at oklahoma has truly been once in a life time i will miss the life long friends i've made. But with that being said i'm going to enter the transfer portal. who knows what life has instore for me. pic.twitter.com/DOor1qHHww— Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (@KibongeRawlins) April 30, 2022
Rawlins-Kibonge, a redshirt freshman, has yet to appear in a game with the Sooners.
"My experience at OU has truly been once in a lifetime," he wrote in the tweet.
The 6-foot-6, 256-pound defender was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked No. 278 overall in 2021 class.
Rawlins-Kibonge joins redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson as OU players to enter the portal this week. The deadline to enter the portal and maintain eligibility for next season is May 1.
