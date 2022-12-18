OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond declared for the NFL Draft via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
Next Chapter ❤️ 💫 pic.twitter.com/qWCfuWcyBV— J RED (@jalen_redmond) December 18, 2022
Redmond, a redshirt junior, recorded 23 tackles — 10 for loss — and four sacks, which were all highs among Sooners defensive tackles during the 2022 season.
On Dec. 1, Redmond accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl in February. OU coach Brent Venables announced Dec. 4 that Redmond had opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State on Dec. 29.
Without Redmond and departing transfers Josh Ellison, Cedric Roberts and Alton Tarber, the Sooners will be shorthanded in the middle against FSU.
They'll likely rely on Jeffrey Johnson, Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley and Gracen Halton for most of the defensive tackle snaps.
Redmond, a former four-star recruit from Midwest City, finishes his Oklahoma career with 48 tackles — 21.5 for loss — and 10 sacks in 24 games.
He's the fourth OU player to declare for the NFL draft since the end of the regular season, following running back Eric Gray and offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris.
