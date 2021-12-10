You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas opts out of Alamo Bowl, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Isaiah Thomas

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas waves to fans after the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas is opting out of the Valero Alamo Bowl and beginning preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

The redshirt senior is the fourth player to opt out of the bowl game, joining fellow defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and linebackers Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto.

Thomas led the No. 16 Sooners in sacks with eight this season en route to a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the second consecutive year. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher also garnered 38 total tackles with 11.5 for loss. 

"I want to thank you Sooner Nation for the best five years any student athlete could've asked for," Thomas wrote in his statement. 

Thomas, a Tulsa native, was a four-star recruit by the 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the first OU captain to opt out of the bowl game. The Sooners play No. 14 Oregon at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in San Antonio. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments