OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas opts out of Alamo Bowl, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas is opting out of the Valero Alamo Bowl and beginning preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Friday.
Forever a Sooner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OfuIMqFWMe— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) December 10, 2021
The redshirt senior is the fourth player to opt out of the bowl game, joining fellow defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and linebackers Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto.
Thomas led the No. 16 Sooners in sacks with eight this season en route to a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the second consecutive year. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher also garnered 38 total tackles with 11.5 for loss.
"I want to thank you Sooner Nation for the best five years any student athlete could've asked for," Thomas wrote in his statement.
Thomas, a Tulsa native, was a four-star recruit by the 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the first OU captain to opt out of the bowl game. The Sooners play No. 14 Oregon at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in San Antonio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.