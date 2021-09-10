OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas named team captain

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was named a team captain for the Sooners on Friday.
I.T. adds the 'C'.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ByIesaekBN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 10, 2021
He joins redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, fifth-year senior H-back Jeremiah Hall and senior safety Pat Fields. Thomas had three tackles, one for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in OU's 40-35 win over Tulane.
Last season, the Tulsa native started all 11 games for Oklahoma and led the team with 8.5 sacks en route to being selected to the All-Big 12 second team.
OU continues its season against Western Carolina at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.