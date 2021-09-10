You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas named team captain

Isaiah Thomas

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas during the season opener against Tulane on Sep. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was named a team captain for the Sooners on Friday.

He joins redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, sixth-year senior linebacker Caleb Kelly, fifth-year senior H-back Jeremiah Hall and senior safety Pat Fields. Thomas had three tackles, one for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in OU's 40-35 win over Tulane.

Last season, the Tulsa native started all 11 games for Oklahoma and led the team with 8.5 sacks en route to being selected to the All-Big 12 second team. 

OU continues its season against Western Carolina at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Norman.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

