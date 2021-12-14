OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas accepts invitation to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

Redshirt senior Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas accepted his invitation to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Monday.
𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥😤The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @OU_Football DL Isaiah Thomas has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @Isaiah_t55, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/dHiRmrMMeq— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 14, 2021
The Shrine Bowl is America's longest running college all-star game, which also benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, is in its 97th year. The 2022 contest is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.
Thomas led OU with eight sacks on the season and was second on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss. He also tallied 38 tackles, four passes defended and three forced fumbles in presumably his final season with the Sooners. Thomas, a team captain, was also an All-Big 12 second team selection for the second straight season in 2021.
Though OU stars like defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, linebacker Brian Asamoah and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto have already opted out of their squad's Dec. 29 bowl game and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Thomas appears poised to play in the Alamo Bowl vs Oregon and declare afterward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.