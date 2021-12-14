You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas accepts invitation to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

Isaiah Thomas

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas attempts to block a pass during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas accepted his invitation to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Monday.

The Shrine Bowl is America's longest running college all-star game, which also benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, is in its 97th year. The 2022 contest is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

Thomas led OU with eight sacks on the season and was second on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss. He also tallied 38 tackles, four passes defended and three forced fumbles in presumably his final season with the Sooners. Thomas, a team captain, was also an All-Big 12 second team selection for the second straight season in 2021.

Though OU stars like defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, linebacker Brian Asamoah and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto have already opted out of their squad's Dec. 29 bowl game and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Thomas appears poised to play in the Alamo Bowl vs Oregon and declare afterward.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

