OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Coe leaves game at Kansas State with apparent injury

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Isaiah Coe

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe makes a tackle during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe left Saturday's game at Kansas State during the fourth quarter with what appears to be a lower body injury.

Trainers helped Coe off the field after he laid on the turf following a Wildcats play. The significance of the junior tackle's injury is unclear at this time. Coe had registered one tackle in the contest before his departure.

On the season, the offseason transfer from Iowa Western Junior College had registered three tackles for loss and a sack. He also blocked an extra point attempt that was returned for two points in the Sooners' win over Nebraska on Sept. 18.

OU leads KSU 34-24 with around four minutes left in the game.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

