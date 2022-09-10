OU football: Sooners defensive end Marcus Stripling leaves game against Kent State with apparent injury

Editor's note: Stripling later returned to the sideline after working on his lower body.
Senior defensive end Marcus Stripling left No. 7 Oklahoma's (1-0) game against Kent State (0-1) Saturday with an apparent injury.
Stripling headed to the locker room with under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, seemingly favoring his right foot.
Marcus Stripling headed back to the locker room favoring his right foot. Could mean a lot more of R Mason Thomas tonight for the #Sooners.— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 10, 2022
Stripling played in 11 games last season, tallying six tackles — 2.5 for loss — and one sack. He contributed one quarterback hurry to the Sooners' season opening win over UTEP last week.
If Stripling can't return to the game, senior Hawaii transfer Jonah La'ulu and freshman R. Mason Thomas will likely receive more snaps in relief of starters Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes.
