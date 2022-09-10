 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners defensive end Marcus Stripling leaves game against Kent State with apparent injury

  Updated
  • 0
Marcus Stripling

Senior defensive end Marcus Stripling during the spring game on April 23.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Editor's note: Stripling later returned to the sideline after working on his lower body.

Senior defensive end Marcus Stripling left No. 7 Oklahoma's (1-0) game against Kent State (0-1) Saturday with an apparent injury.

Stripling headed to the locker room with under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, seemingly favoring his right foot.

Stripling played in 11 games last season, tallying six tackles — 2.5 for loss — and one sack. He contributed one quarterback hurry to the Sooners' season opening win over UTEP last week.

If Stripling can't return to the game, senior Hawaii transfer Jonah La'ulu and freshman R. Mason Thomas will likely receive more snaps in relief of starters Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

