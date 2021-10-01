You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners defensive back Justin Harrington enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Justin Harrington

Redshirt junior defensive back Justin Harrington during practice on Aug. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive back Justin Harrington has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports reported Friday.

The redshirt junior was recruited as a safety out of junior college, where he was a three-star recruit, per Rivals. He then transitioned to cornerback this season, before being moved to nickelback ahead of OU's game against West Virginia. 

The 6-foot-3 defensive back was later left off the depth chart ahed of Saturday's game against Kansas State. Harrington suffered a knee injury prior to the 2020 season and didn't appear in a game. He also didn't record a statistic this year.

Likely in response to the transfer, freshman Jordan Mukes was moved from safety to cornerback in the Sooners' latest depth chart update. OU kicks off against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on Fox. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

