OU football: Sooners' defense rises to occasion to make game-winning fourth down stop against Tulane

Moments after Tulane’s onside kick attempt bounced between OU defenders and into the arms of the Green Wave’s recovery team, redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto and the Sooners’ defense huddled.
Two minutes and 18 seconds remained in Oklahoma’s season opener on Saturday and the recovery put Tulane, down by just five, in position for a go-ahead score. With OU on the verge of letting a 23-point lead slip away, Bonitto said his defense came together to, one last time, preach its main objective: finish.
And the Sooners did just that. After forcing two incompletions from Green Wave (0-1) quarterback Michael Pratt, Bonitto and senior Perrion Winfrey brought him down for a three-yard sack. On fourth and 13, Pratt scrambled and came up a yard short. OU (1-0) took over on downs and escaped with a 40-35 victory.
“The defense knew we needed a stop,” said Bonitto, who had two tackles and a fumble recovery in the game. “I feel like we did a good job rallying up before that drive happened, making sure that we can finish the game. … We came out with the win.”
Though it delivered on the game’s most important drive, the Sooners’ defense played far from a perfect game. After outscoring Oklahoma 21-3 in the second half, Tulane ended with 396 yards of offense and was 4-of-6 on fourth down conversions. Pratt finished 27-of-44 passing with 296 yards and three touchdowns. Tulane’s air attack ranked second to last in the AAC in 2020.
Nonetheless, OU — a 31.5-point favorite entering the game — came out on top. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler said there’s a lot the Sooners can learn after their performance Saturday and he’s glad his team isn’t having to learn from a loss.
Oklahoma began last season with a 1-2 record after losing to Kansas State and Iowa State in back-to-back games.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, entering his third season at OU, “felt a whole lot better” after seeing his defense make the game-winning stop, but his overall mood wasn’t as upbeat as Rattler’s.
“There were opportunities out there to get off the field,” Grinch said. “We can obviously be better play callers, and I’m talking about myself specifically.
“I think the chief disappointment that I would highlight is the three takeaways in the first half, and no takeaways in the final 30 minutes. It’s that theme of ‘did we make the same amount of plays in the second half (as) we did in the first half?’ My gut says no.”
The Sooners forced three fumbles in the first half, fulfilling Grinch’s annual goal of two takeaways per game. However, Oklahoma couldn’t fully capitalize on its defensive success, as its offense just managed to answer each turnover with a field goal.
Rattler tossed two interceptions in the win, both of which resulted in Tulane touchdowns shortly after. He was ultimately frustrated his offense couldn’t reach the end zone later in the game, and that he wasn’t doing his defense any favors. Yet, when he watched his defense take the field for what would become its final drive, he felt his teammates would get the job done.
“You gotta believe in our guys, trust in our guys,” Rattler said. “No matter how the game’s going. It shouldn’t have been that close at all, but when we’re put in those situations, (I’m) kind of glad it happened early on this year instead of down the road. … Not how we wanted it to end, but a win’s a win.”
The Sooners continue their four-game home stretch at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 against Western Carolina, and will welcome former Big 12 foe Nebraska the next week. With six-straight weeks of conference games coming after that, head coach Lincoln Riley wants to see his squad improve quickly.
“It's got to be better,” Riley said of OU’s defense. “It's got to get coached better, starting with me. … We certainly almost let one get away from us that had no business happening.”
