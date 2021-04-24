OU football: Sooners' defense limits Spencer Rattler's offensive production in spring game

104 days.
That’s how long Oklahoma has until it suits up in full helmets and pads again after concluding its spring camps with the 2021 spring game.
For the Sooners’ defense, who held starting quarterback Spencer Rattler to 6-of-14 passing without a touchdown when he was leading the offense, there was a specific message that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch relayed to the team immediately after the game.
“It was kind of the message of don’t be satisfied,” said linebacker Caleb Kelly, recalling Grinch’s postgame speech. “You don’t get to put pads on now until Aug. 6. And so you have to go to work, you have to find another way to get better every single day.”
Whether it was a pass breakup from early-enrollee freshman Billy Bowman or redshirt freshman Bryson Washington, a fumble recovery by junior defensive lineman Josh Ellison, or a forced safety in the second half, Oklahoma’s defense flashed signs of consistency on Saturday afternoon. Despite facing a stout Lincoln Riley-led offense, OU’s red team defense narrowly fell to its white team offense, 30-29.
Bryson Washington almost comes down with the interception in the end zone. #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/5rNdNo68Mw— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 25, 2021
Great coverage by true freshman Billy Bowman on Marvin Mims.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/uefJwgxwqV— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 24, 2021
“Every play we’ve made this spring we got to do in fall camp and then continue on that over the course of the season,” Grinch said. “I think if you look at the 15 days, I think you see a more consistent unit, I don’t think we gave up days.”
Over the 15 practices OU held this spring, its defense gained experience among its less-experience players, while replacing NFL-bound defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood, and defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
Although the defense was without presumed starters in defensive linemen Jalen Redmond and Isaiah Thomas, cornerback Woodi Washington, safety Patrick Fields, linebacker Nik Bonitto and nickelback Jeremiah Criddell for the spring game, the Sooners’ energy was apparent. Running back Eric Gray, who finished the game with four rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown, said the offense was told to match the defense’s energy in a meeting during the game.
“I feel like we have a chance to be good at all three levels of the defense,” Riley said. “Now, having a chance to be good and being good are certainly two different things. And we got a lot of work to be done. But, there’s going to be, I think, an opportunity to really, really field a strong defense.”
Largely due to Grinch’s arrival before the 2019 season, Oklahoma’s once weak defense has turned into a bright spot. ESPN’s FPI gave Oklahoma a 26 percent chance to win the national championship, good for second in the country, only behind Alabama, after a season in which OU averaged its least yards per game on offense since 2014 with 494.73.
In the first six possessions of the game, the defense allowed just two field-goals, but forced a fourth-down turnover, had a fumble recovery and imposed two punts. The offense’s longest play of the game, a 50-yard reception by freshman receiver Mario Williams, was contested by sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham when both of them presumably caught the ball, but the possession remained with the offense by rule.
Second half opens with a 50-yard completion from @SpencerRattler to @MarioWill00!— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 24, 2021
Red 27 | White 13 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/AKlYGytaVq
Now that spring camp is over, the hope for defensive consistency remains the same. Over the next 104 days, in which summer workouts start, an OU team with big expectations heading into the fall hopes to continue improving defensively.
“I think the energy and the mindset the defense had was really impressive,” Kelly said. “And honestly, I love this group. We got a bunch of young guys that can play ball.”
