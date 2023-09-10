While OU’s defense turned in a solid showing in its 28-11 victory over SMU on Saturday, the touchdown drive it allowed was a relapse to the bad habits and lapses that plagued the unit in 2022.
OU’s third down defense — a glaring weakness a season ago — was tested with an early 3rd and 11 during the drive and failed, allowing a 13-yard completion. Three plays later, the Sooners held strong and forced a loss of yards on 3rd and 2, but folded on fourth down due to a pass interference on sophomore linebacker Jaren Kanak.
The Sooners were penalized a few plays later after head coach Brent Venables was called for sideline interference, advancing SMU inside the Sooners’ 15-yard line.
“I was hoping for a warning, but I don’t deserve a warning,” Venables said, jokingly. “I gotta be better there.”
Facing 3rd and 9 from the Sooners’ 10-yard line, OU’s defense forced an incompletion, but — as seen numerous times in 2022 — was kept on the field due to another pass interference on freshman Peyton Bowen. On the 81-yard touchdown drive, the Mustangs were gifted two second chances and nearly 30 yards.
“That was a big thing that I talked to the defense about, that penalties … could lose us games,” redshirt senior Justin Harrington said. “We just have to clean them up. Everybody knows that. We’re well aware (of it).”
It was a drive characterized by daunting relapses, but the Sooners’ response is what makes them hopeful of their improvement moving forward.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot there, but we still had belief,” junior linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “We knew we were doing great things, we just had to get back on the saddle and keep going.
“We just told the guys, ‘Look, we’re still winning this game. Keep your head up, we’re not going to let one drive define us.’”
Tawee Walker sparks stagnant OU offense
When the Sooners’ initial depth chart was released on Aug. 29, many didn’t recognize co-starting running back Tawee Walker’s name.
After rushing for 117 yards on 21 attempts and sparking OU’s offense on Saturday, the Sooner faithful have been more than familiarized with the running back.
“I think everything happened for a reason and I bet on myself and put myself in the right situations,” Walker said. “(I received) help from my family, my father and my mother just encouraging me to keep going and put myself in the perfect situation to capitalize on my opportunities.”
After spending time at JUCO and seeing limited carries deep in OU’s depth chart in 2022, Walker hopes to be a model of what’s possible for walk-ons everywhere.
“One big thing is showing people that it's possible,” Walker said. “There are a lot of kids that don't get the opportunity, especially from the area I'm from — north Las Vegas. … Being that person that can show them that it's possible is a big deal, especially (for me) to be a role model to them.”
Defensive line shows encouraging signs
The Sooners’ defensive line was seemingly the only position group susceptible to criticism after their 73-0 victory over Arkansas State on Sept. 2.
The unit generated one sack on two quarterback hurries but faced frequent max protection and a game plan anchored toward quick passes, leading to an indecisive verdict of whether the criticism was warranted.
The pass rush started slow on Saturday, but showed glimpses of improvement, generating one sack and five hurries. OU held strong in the run game, holding the Mustangs to 3.4 yards per carry.
“I felt that we did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage in the run game,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “(We) certainly (could’ve converted more in the) pass rush, but we were seeing a lot of seven man protection tonight, and if you’ve got four guys rushing and they’ve got seven protecting that means three (guys) are doubled.”
Troy Everett replaces Savion Byrd
Redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd, who won the starting job at left guard after starting one game in his first two seasons with OU, may have to earn his job back after just two weeks.
Byrd conceded a sack early in the first quarter on a 3rd and 6, capping a three-and-out for OU on its third possession of the game. After the play, Byrd was taken out and replaced by fellow redshirt sophomore Troy Everett for the majority of the game.
Byrd spent the majority of the game on the bench before re-entering in the fourth quarter. He won the starting job in the offseason after an impressive showing in OU’s CheezIt Bowl loss against Florida State in 2022, seemingly edging out Miami (OH) transfer and redshirt senior Caleb Shaffer for the job.
The Sooners face Tulsa on the road at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 on ESPN or ESPN2.