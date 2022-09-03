 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners defeat UTEP 45-13 in Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel's debuts

Dillon Gabriel and Eric Grey

Redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel and senior running back Eric Grey during the home opener against UTEP on Sep. 3.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-2) 45-13 in its first game with Brent Venables as head coach on Saturday in Norman.

Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his OU debut and completed 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards along with three total touchdowns. Safety Billy Bowman and linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Sooners' defense with nine total tackles each.

Here's a recap of the scoring, including highlights:

Q4 (5:17) Sooners 45, Miners 13 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 22-yard field goal. 

Q4 (14:01) Sooners 42, Miners 13 - UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle makes a 54-yard field goal.

Q3 (3:16) Sooners 42, Miners 10 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes six yards for a touchdown.

Q3 (10:38) Sooners 35, Miners 10 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes one yard for a touchdown.

Q2 (0:55) Sooners 28, Miners 10 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.

Q2 (8:18) Sooners 21, Miners 10 - UTEP running back Ronald Awatt rushes two yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (14:12) Sooners 21, Miners 3 - UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle makes a 48-yard field goal.

Q1 (6:43) Sooners 21, Miners 0 - OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman rushes 46 yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (9:18): Sooners 14, Miners 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.

Q1 (13:43): Sooners 7, Miners 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

