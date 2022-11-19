OU football: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 28-13 Bedlam (Scoring recap, highlights)

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (7-5, 5-4) 28-13 in Bedlam on Saturday in Norman.
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 20-of-40 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 90 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Drake Stoops had a career night with six catches for 89 yards and a score.
Defensively, linebacker David Ugwoegbu led OU with 10 tackles while cornerback C.J. Coldon, safety Billy Bowman, defensive end Jonah La’ulu and linebacker DaShaun White all recorded interceptions.
View OU Daily's live scoring recap and watch the highlights of the Sooners' bowl eligibility-clinching victory:
Q4 (12:58) Sooners 28, Cowboys 13 - OSU kicker Tanner Brown makes a 25-yard field goal.
Q3 (1:03) Sooners 28, Cowboys 10 - OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Quinton Stewart.
Q2 (3:56) Sooners 28, Cowboys 3 - OSU kicker Tanner Brown makes a 24-yard field goal.
Q1 (1:02) Sooners 28, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake Stoops.
Dillon Gabriel ➡️ Drake StoopsOklahoma takes a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Rivalry 😳pic.twitter.com/oAn4k9XoZr— 247Sports (@247Sports) November 20, 2022
Q1 (7:57) Sooners 21, Cowboys 0 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Q1 (9:44) Sooners 14, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.
Gabriel drops a 💣 to Jalil Farooq. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/W7P1qXK1SS— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2022
Q1 (13:43) Sooners 7, Cowboys 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Dillon Gabriel keeps it and scores.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xR7TUtOGf3— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 20, 2022
