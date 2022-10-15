 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Sooners defeat No. 19 Kansas 52-42 in Dillon Gabriel's return (Scoring recap, highlights)

Marvin Mims Jr.

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. after the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) defeated No. 19 Kansas (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday in Norman, snapping a three-game losing streak and notching its first conference win of the season.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned from a head injury and went 29-for-42 with 403 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Eric Gray ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and wide receiver Marvin Mims led OU with nine catches for 106 yards.

Here is the scoring recap and highlights from the game:

Q4 (3:31) Sooners 52, Kansas 42 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Fairchild.

Q4 (5:18) Sooners 52, Jayhawks 35 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 37-yard field goal.

Q4 (10:33) Sooners 49, Jayhawks 35 - Kansas running back Ky Thomas rushes one yard for a touchdown.

Q3 (2:36) Sooners 49, Jayhawks 28 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.

Q3 (5:56) Sooners 42, Jayhawks 28 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.

Q3 (10:16) Sooners 42, Jayhawks 21 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes one yard for a touchdown.

Q2 (1:36) Sooners 35, Jayhawks 21 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason Fairchild.

Q2 (2:40) Sooners 35, Jayhawks 14 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 28 yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (5:42) Sooners 28, Jayhawks 14 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease.

Q2 (14:26) Sooners 21, Kansas 14 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes six yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (2:39) Sooners 14, Jayhawks 14 - Kansas running back Devin Neal rushes 11 yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (7:13) Sooners 14, Jayhawks 7 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes two yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (9:35) Sooners 7, Jayhawks 7 - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean throws a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lawrence Arnold.

Q1 (12:14) Sooners 7, Jayhawks 0 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes one yard for a touchdown.

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments