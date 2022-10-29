OU football: Sooners defeat Iowa State 27-13 in Ames (Scoring recap, highlights)

AMES — Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) 27-13 on Saturday.
Sooners redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 15-for-26 with 148 yards and one touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries.
OU's defense picked off Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers three times. Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles, redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington and sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman each recorded an interception.
Here is the scoring recap and highlights from the game:
Q4 (4:36) Sooners 27, Iowa State 13 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes for a 4-yard touchdown.
Q4 (10:29) Sooners 20, Iowa State 13 - ISU wide receiver Jaylin Noel catches a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
Q3 (4:18) Sooners 20, Iowa State 6 - OU wide receiver Jalil Farooq catches a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
𝗗𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 🎯@_dillongabriel_ ➡️ @jalilway_📺 FS1 | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/CTOkaytzR8— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2022
Q2 (:45) Sooners 13, Iowa State 6 - ISU kicker Jace Gilbert makes a 43-yard field goal.
Q2 (6:30) Sooners 13, Iowa State 3 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 34-yard field goal.
Q2 (12:23) Sooners 10, Iowa State 3 - OU kicker Zach Schmit catches a two-yard touchdown pass from holder Michael Turk on a fake field goal.
The flicka da wrist from @HangtimeYT. The wheels from @zach_schmit39. 🤌📺 FS1 | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/gYfmyxBA1O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2022
Q1 (2:08) Sooners 3, Iowa State 3 - ISU kicker Jace Gilbert makes a 27-yard field goal.
Q1 (6:31) Sooners 3, Iowa State 0 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 41-yard field goal.
