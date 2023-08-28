When Oklahoma announces its depth chart Tuesday morning, eyes will turn to the cheetah position where an ongoing offseason competition has occurred.
The two names emerging as potential starters are linebackers redshirt senior Justin Harrington and sophomore Dasan McCullough. McCullough, a freshman All-American with Indiana in 2022, initially struggled to learn the position before making strides during OU’s fall camp.
“Seeing clips of me in spring ball, I want to just click past it. I don't even want to watch it, honestly, because it was just so bad from a technique standpoint,” McCullough said. “But my growth since then has been incredible.”
It started clicking for McCullough during OU’s spring game, and he credits much of his development at the position to Harrington’s teaching.
The pair seemingly are the perfect complement and mentor to each other. McCullough came to OU after predominantly serving as an edge rusher with the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-5, 227-pounder’s main focus in the offseason was polishing his pass coverage skills.
“I definitely came here as an edge (rusher),” McCullough said. “Getting back into coverage, backpedaling and doing everything I was doing in high school, it took a while to get that back. By the end of spring ball, I really had it back.
“For the past two years, I haven't even been seeing route combinations or anything like that going on behind me. I've just been rushing. I really just had to take a step back and … up my understanding of the game and update myself.”
Harrington, standing 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, spent most of his JUCO and high school days at defensive back. He’s taken advice from the sophomore who tallied four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in 2022.
“It’s like a perfect combination because he’s helping me everyday with my coverage skills and I’m helping him everyday with how to rush the passer,” McCullough said. “We really have the same thought (process) on a lot of stuff so it’s like a perfect relationship that me and him have.”
“... Everyday is a competition. You’ve got to be on point every single snap with the little details. Going against somebody like Justin everyday just brings the best out of me.”
Harrington is appreciative of McCullough for the pass rushing tips he’s picked up as well as the load McCullough takes off his shoulders. The lack of depth OU’s defense displayed in 2022 has been its biggest talking point of the offseason.
After head coach Brent Venables reintroduced the cheetah spot to the Sooners’ defense a season ago, many players struggled to adapt to the hybrid safety-linebacker role. A versatile player like McCullough gives OU’s defense confidence in rotating players at the spot.
“It puts a smile on most of our faces,” Harrington said of the competition. “Because we can put the second guy, third guy in rotation out there (and) we can smile about it. We're confident about it. And there’s no mishaps, no fall offs.”
Regardless of who’s listed as the starter Tuesday morning, both Harrington and McCullough are expected to make an impact at the spot they endured a hotly contested battle throughout the offseason.
“That position has a very long job description,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “You've got to be multi-talented. You can't be a one dimensional linebacker to play there. (Dasan) and Justin pushed each other this offseason … and as a result of that it's made both of them better and as a result of that, it's made us better. That's a good battle.”