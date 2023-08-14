Blood seeped from a gash on Danny Stutsman’s brow following Oklahoma’s ninth practice on Monday.
The junior linebacker was nicked by one of his teammates’ back plates, but appeared unfazed. Stutsman garnered a team-leading 126 tackles in 2022, but his leadership and maturity have shined most during the Sooners’ fall camp.
Walk-through was crazy today 😜@FbStutsman | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/m0pMAhDurv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 14, 2023
Stutsman has taken head coach Brent Venables’ coaching to heart, and it’s shown up in film sessions and practice. With his newfound mentality, the Windemere, Fla., native is prepared to quarterback OU’s defense to success.
His intensity in practice is one piece of his growth on display this preseason.
“I'm a lot more into that role,” Stutsman said. “I feel like myself out there. The game slowed down a little bit especially under coach Venables and studying the game. It's really made me a student of it, and I'm really grateful for the opportunity I've had to be out there. I love the guys.”
Leading the linebacking core, Stutsman has taken newcomers Konnor Near, Dasan McCullough, Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho, Phil Picciotti and Taylor Heim under his wing. He hopes to push them to understand Venables’ grueling system and convert it into success on the field.
Last season, Oklahoma’s defense ranked 122nd in the FBS, allowing 461 total yards per game. The Sooners showed glimpses of being a dominant defense, however, notched an average of eight tackles for loss per game, which was tied for the fifth best margin in the nation with Penn State.
Venables has preached that cracking down on details will lead to sustained defensive success in 2023. For Stutsman, that started with adapting to a more serious mentality off the field.
“He's just getting more consistent,” Venables said. “He usually knows the answer to the test. He's had great humility and you can really coach him hard. That helps coach everybody. You know, one of your better players can really hold him accountable to a high standard. The way he accepts it makes it better for everybody.”
After DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu’s departures, Stutsman and sophomore linebacker Jaren Kanak are tasked with leading the defense this season. The former linebacking duo accrued 200 tackles last season, which was 18.9% of OU’s total tackling share last season.
Chasing excellence today‼️@CoachVenables | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tO2phAN91p— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 14, 2023
Systematically, Stutsman says he’s more comfortable in Venables' second year. He’s able to read things he wasn’t able to a year ago, which will help him carry the production lost from White and Ugwoegbu.
“Now we can add a level of anticipation because we know where (a play) is gonna be,” Stutsman said. “We know what the stunts in front of us are doing…we know exactly what's going on, so we could fall back into the gaps. We know what the players look like. We have that experience.”
As No. 20 Oklahoma moves closer to its season opener against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Norman, Stutsman is locked in on helping the Sooners recover from a 6-7 season.
“Now we have the playmakers,” Stutsman said. “We had them last year, but I think it just came down to sometimes with a new scheme you hesitate. That's really the difference now that we have guys that know what they're doing and can play fast.”