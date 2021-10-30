OU football: Sooners crush Texas Tech behind 6 touchdown performance by Caleb Williams

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) 52-21 in Norman on Saturday.
The win extends the Sooners’ nation-leading winning streak to 17 games dating back to last season. This OU’s first 9-0 start since 2004.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams ended the day 23-of-30 passing for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks finished with eight rushes for 35 yards and sophomore receiver Marvin Mims made four catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Oklahoma’s offense ended the game with 541 yards. Defensively, OU allowed 373 yards and forced three turnovers.
The first score of the game came on the Sooners’ second drive when Williams found freshman receiver Mario Williams for a 22-yard touchdown. Texas Tech responded on its next possession when quarterback Henry Colombi found receiver Erik Ezukanma for a 17-yard score.
For the rest of the first half, however, the Red Raiders didn’t have any answers for OU’s offense. The Sooners scored touchdowns on their next three possessions, all coming through the air. That included a 67-yard reception for Mims, the longest of his career and the team’s longest play of the season.
Senior safety Pat Fields recorded the Sooners’ first interception in five games in the second quarter after a pass from Colombi was batted in the air by redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas. On the last play of the first half, Tech’s field goal unit failed to get on the field to time for a kick attempt before time ran out, ending the Red Raiders’ drive prematurely.
Oklahoma entered halftime leading Texas Tech 28-7. Williams had 268 passing yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-18 attempts. The Sooners only rushed eight times in the first half, and ended that span with 15 rushing yards. It had six after the first quarter.
The second half began with a 12-play, 39-yard drive by Oklahoma that ended with a 53-yard field goal from redshirt junior Gabe Brkic. It was Brkic’s first field goal attempt since OU’s 52-31 win over TCU on Oct. 16.
On OU’s first defensive possession, redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles picked off quarterback Donovan Smith on fourth-and-two and brought the ball to Texas Tech’s 43-yard line. Oklahoma needed just one play to score from there as Williams found Mims for a 43-yard touchdown.
The Red Raiders got back on the scoreboard when Smith found receiver J.J. Sparkman for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth-and-three. OU answered back with Williams’ sixth passing touchdown of the day, tying the program’s record for most single game passing touchdowns by a true freshman. The scoring toss went to junior H-back Austin Stogner for nine yards.
Thomas forced and recovered a fumble on the Sooners’ next defensive possession, and head coach Lincoln Riley elected to bring in redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler for Williams on OU’s ensuing drive. He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass on his fourth play of the game to sophomore receiver Brian Darby.
After a bye week, Oklahoma will take on No. 16 Baylor (7-1, 4-1) in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.