OU football: Sooners cornerback Latrell McCutchin entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
No interviews, Please. pic.twitter.com/Zl79sH6YwV— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️🧬 (@bil_trell) January 11, 2022
A former four-star prospect from Austin, McCutchin was the No. 17 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite ratings. He chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and Arkansas, among others.
McCutchin played in nine games during his season at OU and made on start against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. On the year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder tallied nine tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
McCutchin becomes the 10th OU player to enter the transfer portal following the Sooners' end of season staff upheaval. Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left Norman to become head coach at USC on Nov. 28 and Brent Venables was hired to replace him on Dec. 5.
