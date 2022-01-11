 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners cornerback Latrell McCutchin entering NCAA Transfer Portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Latrell McCutchin

Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman Oklahoma cornerback Latrell McCutchin is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

A former four-star prospect from Austin, McCutchin was the No. 17 cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite ratings. He chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and Arkansas, among others.

McCutchin played in nine games during his season at OU and made on start against Western Carolina on Sept. 11. On the year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder tallied nine tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

McCutchin becomes the 10th OU player to enter the transfer portal following the Sooners' end of season staff upheaval. Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left Norman to become head coach at USC on Nov. 28 and Brent Venables was hired to replace him on Dec. 5.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

