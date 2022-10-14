OU football: Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham switching to wide receiver

Oklahoma junior cornerback D.J. Graham announced is switching positions to wide receiver, he announced Friday via Twitter.
officially a receiver 😏— Davon Graham II (@djgraham_) October 14, 2022
Graham recorded 14 tackles while playing cornerback in the Sooners' first six games this season. The Fort Worth native has appeared in 20 games on defense in his OU career and is best known for his one-handed interception against Nebraska last season.
SportsCenter's Top Plays of 2021.#⃣2⃣ DJ Graham's interception against Nebraska.Full Video ▶️ https://t.co/3Rel6COhfV#OUDNA x @djgraham_ pic.twitter.com/CxlkJLkbTC— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 27, 2021
At Keller Central High School, Graham played wide receiver and earned first-team all-district honors at the position.
Graham and Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) face Kansas (5-1, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
