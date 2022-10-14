 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham switching to wide receiver

D.J. Graham II

Junior defensive back D.J. Graham II during the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma junior cornerback D.J. Graham announced is switching positions to wide receiver, he announced Friday via Twitter.

Graham recorded 14 tackles while playing cornerback in the Sooners' first six games this season. The Fort Worth native has appeared in 20 games on defense in his OU career and is best known for his one-handed interception against Nebraska last season.

At Keller Central High School, Graham played wide receiver and earned first-team all-district honors at the position. 

Graham and Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) face Kansas (5-1, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

