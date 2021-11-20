OU football: Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham out for 2nd half against Iowa State

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham suffered an undisclosed injury the first half of the Sooners' game against Iowa State on Saturday and will miss the second half.
D.J. Graham is in sweatpants for #Sooners as second half is about to start.#OU 14-7 and gets ball first.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 20, 2021
Graham forced a fumble on OU's first defensive possession of the game, but the play resulted in a first-and-goal for the Cyclones at the 1-yard line. Running back Breece Hall scored on the next play.
November 20, 2021
Through the Sooners' first nine games this season, the Fort Worth native tallied 18 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.The 6-foot Keller Central High School alumnus was previously a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals and 247Sports in 2020.
Oklahoma currently leads Iowa State 14-7 in the third quarter.
