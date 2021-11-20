You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham out for 2nd half against Iowa State

D.J. Graham

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham after the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham suffered an undisclosed injury the first half of the Sooners' game against Iowa State on Saturday and will miss the second half.

Graham forced a fumble on OU's first defensive possession of the game, but the play resulted in a first-and-goal for the Cyclones at the 1-yard line. Running back Breece Hall scored on the next play.

Through the Sooners' first nine games this season, the Fort Worth native tallied 18 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.The 6-foot Keller Central High School alumnus was previously a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals and 247Sports in 2020.

Oklahoma currently leads Iowa State 14-7 in the third quarter.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

