OU football: Sooners coaches look for strong finish in 2023 recruiting; Isaiah Coe, C.J. Coldon learn from Baylor penalties

Through Oklahoma’s trio of losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas in October, coach Brent Venables and his staff took a few hits on the recruiting trail.
Three-star defender Kaleb Spencer flipped to Miami (FL), and OU missed out on prized defensive line recruits David Hicks and Kayden McDonald, who pledged to Texas A&M and Ohio State, respectively. Then, following the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday, Venables’ 2023 recruiting class took perhaps its most troubling blow to date.
Four-star defensive end Colton Vasek, a Texas legacy, flipped to the Longhorns on Wednesday. A class that was ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports just a month ago fell to eighth in the standings. Recruiting while the current team is struggling has some inherent complexities, defensive coordinator Ted Roof said.
“It’s certainly something that you deal with,” Roof said. “That’s because if you don't bring it up, the people you're recruiting against will.”
The 2023 class is still 20 commitments strong and in much better shape than upon Venables’ arrival in December, but OU’s coaches have their work cut out to reinforce the group before the Dec. 21 national signing day.
Venables said last week he hasn’t tried to change his message to recruits through the losses. The relationships he has forged, plus his track record as one of college football’s premiere defensive minds and OU’s precedent as a consistent national competitor are still strong selling points amid recent stumbles.
“The opportunity here and the development for the totality of the growth and development, I mean, it's a proven commodity,” Roof said. “It's not like a what-if, can you guys do it? No. There’s years and years and years of evidence, both at Oklahoma and with (Venables’) staff saying, ‘Hey, we can do it. We have done it. And here's how we've done it, and here’s who we've done it with.’
“So, understanding the totality of the experience here at the University of Oklahoma and not getting bogged down in where we are today, that's certainly a factor. And we all want to be better, but we're going to work through this and we are going to get better. So, it’s not a matter of if. It’s just a matter of when. And all of us want it immediately, if not sooner.”
Venables has now challenged his staff with finding under-the-radar talent and potential late bloomers to fill out the class.
After Hicks and McDonald passed on Norman, the Sooners started pursuing defensive line recruits Ashton Sanders and Marcus Strong, a three-star and zero-star, respectively, per the 247Sports Composite ratings. And when Vasek flipped, OU almost immediately became the first Power Five program to offer Taylor Wein, a zero-star defensive end from Tennessee.
“Certainly there's a certain level of player that you have to be, at the bare minimum,” Roof said. “But at the same time, (Venables is) looking for people that do that but also fit here within our program and within our culture. And that's the most important thing.
“Recruiting the right type of people that fit here, from a standpoint of toughness, blue collar, family, disciplined, accountability, all those things, work ethic, all the things that go into being the right fit here. And we've got a great recruiting class put together, and we’re going to continue to add to it and we’re gonna be fine.”
Coe, Coldon lament penalties
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and redshirt senior cornerback C.J. Coldon both committed regrettable penalties on Baylor’s touchdown drive to open the second half, but vowed to learn from their mistakes.
After senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu’s tackle for loss, the Bears would have faced a third-and-13 in the red zone, but Coe’s personal foul for hands to the face after the play refreshed the downs.
“I felt bad as soon as it happened,” Coe said. “Especially because the way the play was set up, obviously that wasn’t my intention to get a penalty, but I wasn’t just trying to let him keep blocking me. Especially since the play was over, that was probably the main thing that I tried to stop them, like the play was over. I just was like ‘OK, the play is over, I’m not trying to him dump me to the ground and finish me.'
“That’s when I was really on the sense of, like, let me just try to grab something so he can let me go and the play would just be over, but I ended up grabbing his face mask and we all know what happened. It was definitely not my intention at all, 100%, but you’ve got to live with what we do.”
Two plays after Coe’s foul, Coldon was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, setting up Richard Reese’s two-yard run for his Big-12 leading 13th rushing touchdown.
“I panicked,” Coldon said. “I knew that right then and there. I just panicked from the game plan. I thought it was gonna be something different, and you can’t guess out there. So definitely a good learning experience. A bad play by me, but it’s something you can learn from and get better from.”
Postseason captains, cream jerseys return
Offensive guards McKade Mettauer and Chris Murray, punter Michael Turk, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and safety Bill Bowman were named OU’s captains for its trip to West Virginia.
OU has rotated captains every week this season via a team selection process. Venables confirmed Tuesday the Sooners will vote on permanent postseason captains for their bowl game.
“We’re trying to develop leadership and promote guys the opportunity to show whether or not they can lead, show them how to lead,” Venables said. “Again, that’s what coaching is all about. That’s what trying to have the right type of locker room’s all about. Not where you’ve got three or four guys, that’s the only leaders you’ve got.
“I want a whole locker room full of leaders and the only way they become leaders is trying to put them in a leadership position. You do that one experience at a time, one conversation at a time.”
Oklahoma also announced Thursday it will wear its cream alternate jerseys when it faces the Mountaineers at 11 a.m. Saturday in Morgantown. OU also wore those uniforms in its last road game against West Virginia, a 59-56 win in 2018.
According to SoonerTracker, a Twitter account that records various Sooners stats based on uniform worn, Oklahoma is 12-0 all-time in the cream alternates and 3-0 against the Mountaineers.
Sooners are a perfect 9-0 all-time in cream jerseys, including 3-0 in Morgantown. pic.twitter.com/ITeWz5xFxj— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) November 9, 2022
