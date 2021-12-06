OU football: Sooners coach Jamar Cain expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC, per report

Oklahoma outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain is expected to leave the Sooners to join Lincoln Riley's staff at Southern California, according to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
SOURCE: OU's Jamar Cain is expected to join Lincoln Riley's staff at USC. Cain who has coached in the Pac-12 and has a lot of West Coast ties, is considered one of the country's top recruiters.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2021
Cain joins former OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and director of sports performance Bennie Wylie under Riley at USC. Riley departed from Oklahoma on Nov. 28.
Before being hired in January 2020, Cain served as Arizona State’s defensive line coach in 2019, Fresno State’s defensive line coach from 2017-18 and North Dakota State's defensive ends coach from 2014-16.
The Sooners hired Bob Stoops as the team's interim head coach immediately after Riley left. Oklahoma then hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as Riley's full-time replacement on Sunday.
Stoops will coach OU through its appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 before Venables' reign begins.
