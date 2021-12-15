OU football: Sooners coach Brent Venables determined to keep Caleb Williams, other current players at Oklahoma

Alongside bringing together OU’s 2022 recruiting class, one of Brent Venables’ top objectives as the Sooners’ new head coach is to keep freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.
When Lincoln Riley left the program to become the head coach at Southern California on Nov. 28, it didn’t take long for other Sooners to join him. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons flew to Los Angeles with Riley the next day, and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning followed suit on Dec. 6.
The new-look Trojan coaching staff was able to flip 2022 five-star running back Raleek Brown, 2023 five-star athlete Makai Lemon and 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson all from Oklahoma to USC soon after arriving. Many wondered if these moves would draw current OU players to Southern California through the transfer portal, but so far, none have done so.
Venables told reporters Tuesday that he’s recruiting his own players just as hard as he’s recruiting prospects, and Williams is no exception.
“Caleb has been great,” Venables said. “(I’ve) had multiple conversations with him. He’s been fantastic. … He’s had an opportunity to get around our offensive staff quite a bit here as well.”
In 10 games and seven starts this season, the Washington, D.C., native threw1,670 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 408 yards and six scores. Against Texas Tech on Oct. 3, Williams became just the third player in OU history to throw for six touchdowns without an interception in a game.
Making his first-ever interview appearance with the Sooners, Williams appeared on the Dec. 15 episode of “Podcast on the Prairie,” hosted by OU H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis, where he discussed his performance against Texas, his relationship with quarterback Spencer Rattler, Riley’s departure and Venables’ arrival.
“I’ve known Coach (Venables) for awhile now just because of all the Clemson visits I used to go on,” Williams told his teammates. “He’s always had a lot of energy even to the times — I didn’t watch Oklahoma then — but even to the times that all the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma. He had a whole lot of energy then, he still has a whole lot of energy, he’s going to keep having a whole lot of energy. I think it was a great hire to have Coach (Venables) here.”
Bob Stoops was named OU’s interim head coach immediately following Riley’s move to the West Coast. In his 17 days back at the helm of the Sooners, he said he’s worked on his relationship with Williams, but is giving the 20-year-old space to make his own decisions.
“That wouldn’t be fair for me to say,” Stoops said when asked if he expects Williams to be at OU next season. “I'm sure Caleb and his family are continuing to evaluate everything, and there'll be more discussions with him, Coach Venables, Coach (Jeff) Lebby (about) our offensive vision. … I think the communication has been positive, but I’m not going to speak to where it’s at. That wouldn't be right for me to do.
“The last couple of weeks here, he's been an incredible player for OU. A great teammate. He's been out hustling, been at all his workouts... he lit it up on Saturday in our team practice sessions. … So, it seems like he's feeling positive with the way things so far have been moving.”
