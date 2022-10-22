OU football: Sooners coach Brent Venables' contract fully guaranteed, includes performance bonuses, per reports

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ 6-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed and includes several performance bonuses, The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World reported Friday via open records requests fulfilled by the university.
OU Daily previously reported via open records that Venables is set to make $7 million in total compensation his first year, with his annual income increasing by $100,000 through the end of the contract on Jan. 31, 2028.
Venables’ contract reportedly includes a buyout that begins at $7 million if he leaves to take another football job before Jan. 31, 2023. The buyout is reduced by $2 million each of the next two years and lowers to $2 million if he leaves before Jan. 31, 2026. The buyout reportedly bottoms at $1 million if Venables departs Norman before Jan. 31, 2027.
On top of his annual earnings, Venables will reportedly receive $25,000 if the Sooners win seven or more regular season games and make a non-College Football Playoff bowl game. For making a CFP bowl game outside of the semifinals, he would receive $100,000 and another $50,000 if he and the Sooners win.
Venables will also reportedly earn $100,000 for making a conference championship game and $150,000 for winning one. The first-year head coach will receive $250,000 for playing in a CFP semifinal, $300,000 for playing in a national championship game and $400,000 for winning a national title.
The contract also reportedly anticipates the expansion of the CFP, which the CFP committee hopes to enlarge from four to 12 teams by 2024. A clause in the contract reportedly calls for Venables and OU to negotiate a new performance bonus structure if the CFP field expands.
Other financial bonuses reportedly include $35,000 for winning conference coach of the year and $75,000 for taking home the national coach of the year award by the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association or ESPN.
Venables will also reportedly receive $25,000 if his team has a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better during any semester.
Additional reported perks beyond monetary compensation include a private suite for family use at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for home games, up to eight complimentary tickets for all home and away games and up to 16 complimentary tickets for postseason games.
Venables’ wife, Julie, and other immediate family are reportedly allowed to travel to all postseason games at no cost.
Venables reportedly also receives 30 private flight hours for personal use annually and “playing privileges at two local golf courses as determined by the Athletics Department.”
