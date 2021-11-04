OU football: Sooners coach Alex Grinch to interview for Texas Tech head coaching vacancy, per report

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will interview with Texas Tech for its open head coach position, per SoonerScoop’s Carey Murdock. Grinch is currently in his third season with the Sooners.
Our @CareyAMurdock confirms that OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will speak to Texas Tech about their head coaching vacancy. More on the Crimson Corner. https://t.co/crBESylhr0— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 4, 2021
After being hired in January 2019, Grinch was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award — annually given to the nation's top assistant coach — in his first year. OU’s defense allowed 330.6 yards and 24.5 points per game that season.
In 2020, the Sooners surrendered an average of 350.6 yards and 21.7 points to opponents. Oklahoma also forced 19 turnovers that season, its most in a single season since 2015.
Currently, OU ranks sixth in the Big 12 in both yards per game allowed with 383.9 and points allowed with 24.2. OU is last in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game with 272.9. Conversely, the Sooners have forced a conference-leading 15 turnovers this season.
Grinch considered interviewing for Arizona’s then-vacant head coaching job last December, but stayed at OU. The job went to Jedd Fisch, who has led the Wildcats to an 0-8 record in his first year.
After their bye week, the No. 8 Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) face No. 12 Baylor on Nov. 13 in Waco, Texas.
