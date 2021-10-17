You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners climb to No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after TCU win

Kennedy Brooks

Redshirt junior running back Kenendy Brooks runs the ball during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma rose from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday. 

The move comes after the Sooners defeated TCU 52-31 in Norman on Saturday night, and then-No. 2 Iowa losing 24-7 against now-No.25 Purdue. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 11 with the defeat.

No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Baylor are the only fellow Big 12 schools inside the rankings. The Cowboys defeated then-No. 25 Texas 32-24 on Saturday, and the Bears bested then-No. 19 BYU 38-24.

OU next plays Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Lawrence.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

