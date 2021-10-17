OU football: Sooners climb to No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after TCU win

Oklahoma rose from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
POLL ALERT: Cincinnati up to No. 2, Purdue snaps AP Top 25 poll drought after beating Iowa; Texas-San Antonio ranked for 1st time.Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/RePYaj3a7h pic.twitter.com/BdfnVMkQaz— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2021
The move comes after the Sooners defeated TCU 52-31 in Norman on Saturday night, and then-No. 2 Iowa losing 24-7 against now-No.25 Purdue. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 11 with the defeat.
No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Baylor are the only fellow Big 12 schools inside the rankings. The Cowboys defeated then-No. 25 Texas 32-24 on Saturday, and the Bears bested then-No. 19 BYU 38-24.
OU next plays Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Lawrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.