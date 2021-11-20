You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners center Andrew Raym leaves game against Iowa State with apparent injury

Andrew Raym

Sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Raym blocks during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore center Andrew Raym left No. 13 Oklahoma's game against Iowa State on Saturday with an apparent leg injury.

Raym was down for a while after getting his leg rolled on during a third-quarter play. He eventually walked off the field on his own power but was escorted to the medical tent.

The former four-star prospect from Broken Arrow High School has started seven of the Sooners' games this season. If he's unable to return to Saturday's contest, redshirt senior Robert Congel, the starter in OU's four other games, would take over the snapping duties.

OU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) leads (6-4, 4-3) 14-7 with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.

