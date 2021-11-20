OU football: Sooners center Andrew Raym leaves game against Iowa State with apparent injury

Sophomore center Andrew Raym left No. 13 Oklahoma's game against Iowa State on Saturday with an apparent leg injury.
Andrew Raym's knee just got caved in as McDonald was tackling Williams in the endzone. Scary looking injury.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 20, 2021
Raym was down for a while after getting his leg rolled on during a third-quarter play. He eventually walked off the field on his own power but was escorted to the medical tent.
The former four-star prospect from Broken Arrow High School has started seven of the Sooners' games this season. If he's unable to return to Saturday's contest, redshirt senior Robert Congel, the starter in OU's four other games, would take over the snapping duties.
OU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) leads (6-4, 4-3) 14-7 with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.