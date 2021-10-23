OU football: Sooners' Caleb Williams struggles in 1st half, but 'took over the game' in 2nd half comeback against Kansas

LAWRENCE — Kennedy Brooks was dead to rights behind the line of scrimmage, but the player nicknamed Superman was there to save the day.
Just before No. 3 Oklahoma’s redshirt junior running back went down short of the first-down marker, he made eye contact with true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who in heroic fashion stripped the ball from his own teammate and converted the attempt. The former five-star recruit rushed for three yards, keeping his team’s drive alive while displaying his talent, and veteran-like play that’s taken the college football world by storm.
IN CALEB WE TRUST. pic.twitter.com/yvetbOLsPH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
Facing fourth-and-1 with a 28-23 lead, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley opted to attempt the conversion from his own 46-yard line with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. The decision not to punt and put his struggling defense in a tense situation, came after Kansas had gained its second-most yards in a game this season, and had punted just once.
The play kept the Sooners’ (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) drive alive, resulting in virtually a game-sealing score in their 35-23 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
Instead of punting, Riley trusted his newly-minted starting quarterback, who has now barely played 11 quarters as the first-team offense’s signal caller, to move the chains in a crucial spot. Williams delivered with a heads-up play in a spot with “nothing to lose” Riley said about the play that was reviewed, and confirmed as a legal handoff by Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks in a statement after the game.
“It was aware,” Riley said of Williams’ decision to swipe the ball from Brooks. “It’s something we talk about a lot when you get in ‘gotta have it,’ situations. … (I) think Kennedy realized what Caleb was trying to do, and they both understood the situation, and it was worth the chance. … It’s smart football, and I don’t want to take credit for it. Those guys made that play in a big moment.”
Williams completed 15-of-20 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while rushing for 70 yards and another score against the Jayhawks. Despite OU’s offense being held scoreless for the first time in a first half since 2014, Williams responded by leading his team to victory.
Oklahoma faced a 10-0 deficit early, as Kansas (1-6, 0-4) scored on two of their first three possessions, with the other being a missed 57-yard field goal attempt. Williams had only three opportunities to lead OU to points in the first half due to Kansas’ drives that lasted over five minutes, each reaching double-digit play counts. The Sooners ran just 17 plays with eight minutes of possession, opposed to the Jayhawks’ 37 plays and 22 minutes.
Williams, a Washington, D.C., native, made his first true freshman mistake when he rolled to his right to avoid pressure and forced a throw to redshirt sophomore Jadon Haselwood. On the play, which ended in Williams’ first college interception, Brooks stood wide open in the flat.
But the 6-foot-1 passer responded valiantly during the second half in his first-career road start. Sensing a potentially historic upset, the Jayhawks opened the gates to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at halftime to allow any fans to show up for free. OU would have none of it, however, answering with touchdowns on each of its five second-half possessions.
Facing a different fourth-and-1 — with 8:03 remaining in the fourth quarter — Williams was surrounded by three swarming defenders, but eluded them all and ran for a 40-yard touchdown that gave the Sooners a 28-17 lead. His other touchdowns, an 8-yard pass to senior H-back Jeremiah Hall and a 5-yard completion to Haselwood, came during the third quarter.
Williams ➡️ Haselwood and the Sooners are finally on the board. pic.twitter.com/jVSiEKpJiB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
Willams ➡️ Hall to cut the lead to 17-14. pic.twitter.com/8HJrJZUZs9— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
CALEB. WILLIAMS. TO. THE. HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/9lt0ipby9I— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
“He didn’t play very good in the first half,” Riley said of Williams. “I thought more than anything, there was probably a little bit of frustration when we didn’t have that many possessions and we weren’t playing well, especially the interception. He's got to be a little bit more composed there. But, he handled the second half well. He understood what we were doing and made some important plays. He really settled in the second half.”
Williams showcased his ability to take over games, despite being only 18 years old and playing against Kansas, which hasn’t won a conference matchup since 2019 or eclipsed four wins in a season since 2009.
Williams, who entered the game with the fourth-best Heisman Trophy odds (15-to-1) according to DraftKings despite making just two starts, also received praise from former OU quarterback, Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who tweeted “CALEB WILLIAMS” after his teammate-stripping fourth-down conversion.
It all leaves the Sooners, despite a quarterback change two weeks ago against Texas, 8-0, a mark they haven’t accomplished since 2004. Williams’ big plays and composure down the stretch adds an important wrinkle to Oklahoma’s high-scoring offense.
“He’s a baller, he’s a playmaker,” said Brooks, who finished with 79 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. “He kept a level head throughout the whole game, never came down with it. And then once he made that spark for us, it was over from there. He just took over the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.