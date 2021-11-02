OU football: Sooners' Caleb Williams named Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Tuesday.
Williams' record day garners national recognition.➡️ https://t.co/1zLPD8jGkQ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/rCGXm1kWw8— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 2, 2021
The freshman from Washington, D.C., recorded 402 yards and an astonishing six touchdowns while spreading the ball to 12 different receivers in a 52-21 throttling of Texas Tech on Saturday. With the performance, Williams became the first OU quarterback to throw six touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game since Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in 2018.
Caleb Williams WENT OFF. 23-30, 405 total YDS, 6 TDs pic.twitter.com/oPe51WoA0D— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2021
Williams’ first start came less than a month ago against TCU after he entered in the second half against Texas the week prior to lead the Sooners back from a 21-point deficit. Since then, Williams has amassed 1,189 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception despite starting only three games.
Caleb Williams Big 12 Weekly Award Tracker: Texas: Newcomer of the Week TCU: Off. Player of the WeekKansas: Heisman moment, but game never really happenedTexas Tech: Off. Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/QzvcZN2F8t— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 1, 2021
Williams and No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) next face Baylor (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco, Texas.
