You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners' Caleb Williams named Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Tuesday.

The freshman from Washington, D.C., recorded 402 yards and an astonishing six touchdowns while spreading the ball to 12 different receivers in a 52-21 throttling of Texas Tech on Saturday. With the performance, Williams became the first OU quarterback to throw six touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game since Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in 2018.

Williams’ first start came less than a month ago against TCU after he entered in the second half against Texas the week prior to lead the Sooners back from a 21-point deficit. Since then, Williams has amassed 1,189 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception despite starting only three games.

Williams and No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) next face Baylor (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco, Texas.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments