OU football: Sooners Caleb Williams, Kennedy Brooks, Gabe Brkic granted weekly Big 12 awards after Texas performance

Oklahoma redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic and freshman quarterback Caleb Williams received weekly Big 12 awards on Monday.
The selections come after the Sooners’ 54-48 come-from-behind victory over Texas on Saturday. The three players accounted for 47 of OU’s 54 points in the game.
These three were responsible for 47 of our 55 points Saturday.➡️ https://t.co/GhwuFeUzdY | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/yW399Y82wP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 11, 2021
Williams, who replaced redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter, won the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week award. The former five-star recruit tallied 300 total yards and three touchdowns while commanding the Sooners to seven scoring drives in their final nine possessions.
Brooks garnered his first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award after rushing 25 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks registered the 33-yard game-winning touchdown for the Sooners with 18 seconds left. He now has 10 career 100-yard rushing games in his career.
Brkic was named the Big 12’s Special Teams Player of the Week after he tied a single-game school record for points by a kicker with 17. The redshirt junior is only the second OU kicker to make four field goals in a game against Texas. He is now 15-for-17 on the year on field goals and five-for-five on extra points.
The Sooners will face TCU at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Norman.
