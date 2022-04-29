OU football: Sooners' Brian Asamoah selected by Minnesota Vikings in 3rd round of 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 66 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.
Asamoah led the Sooners with 90 total tackles last season. The redshirt junior also registered four tackles for loss and a sack in 2021, and was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
In three seasons with OU, Asamoah made 19 starts and totaled 179 tackles with 13 for loss. He also forced three fumbles in his career, with an interception and five sacks.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound speedster hails from Columbus, Ohio, where he attended St. Frances De Sales High School. Asamoah was a three-star recruit and was the No. 529-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.
Asamoah ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. He also produced a 124-inch broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical jump at the event.
Asamoah opted out of the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon on Dec. 8 to enter the draft process.
“To the greatest fan base in the world, thank you for the best four years of my life,” Asamoah wrote in his draft declaration. “... Norman, Oklahoma, is a special place and I will forever be a Sooner.”
The Vikings' 2022 schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.
Twitter Reactions:
With the 66th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings go 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙣 on @brianasamoah! #OUDNA ➡️ #Skol pic.twitter.com/ZeOiOiBB86— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
Congrats BA. it was fun going against you everyday. You are going to do great things. Happy for you and your family. https://t.co/VQABsiSXD3— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) April 30, 2022
BOOMER SOONERLet's get it @brianasamoah!! pic.twitter.com/iWfVPzGXR7— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022
The Minnesota Vikings pick Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah II at No. 66 overall.Only ONE touchdown allowed over 569 coverage snaps in the last two seasons ❌ pic.twitter.com/2tc6rXmnEH— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩@brianasamoah is headed to the @Vikings📺: @nflnetwork | @espn | @ABC#NFLDraft | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/9mT6yATwLS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
@brianasamoah GoBeGREAT‼️🤝#oudna B⭕️⭕️MER☝🏾 https://t.co/QzQyPXQ0DE— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) April 30, 2022
BA 🥶🥶🎥: @brianasamoah pic.twitter.com/ThtolymiEg— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022
Congratulations @brianasamoah ! @Vikings & the rest of the @NFL just got better in both talent and character 💯👏🏽👊🏽 @OU_Football— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) April 30, 2022
BACK IN PURPLE!! #NFLdraft #TraditionNeverGraduates # pic.twitter.com/RsK59Tvzrq— DeSales Football (@FootballSFD) April 30, 2022
☎️☎️☎️ @brianasamoah to the @Vikings Congrats BA‼️ #Skol #teamwass #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/AAyGj6vNZy— WassermanNFL (@WassermanNFL) April 30, 2022
With the 66th pick in the @NFLDraft, the @Vikings select...Brian Asamoah, @OU_Football‼️#Big12FB x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/r0ayZ4jipw— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 30, 2022
Big Blessings @brianasamoah !!— LaRon Stokes Jr (@Saint__LaRon) April 30, 2022
24444444 Turn Me Up 💚 @brianasamoah— Isaiah Coe 👿 (@chiefzay_) April 30, 2022
BA!!!! TURN ME UP!!!!— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) April 30, 2022
"A tremendous athlete and outstanding in space."The @Vikings are getting a great one in @brianasamoah#OUDNA ➡️ #Skol pic.twitter.com/oFe8hCDcMH— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
24 !!!!!! Let’s ride dawg— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) April 30, 2022
A special moment for @brianasamoah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rPXfDMfXxQ— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 30, 2022
Congrats @brianasamoah #OUDNA— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) April 30, 2022
Those who SLEPT will now be AWAKE to see it all happen right in front of their eyes.— Brian Asamoah II (@brianasamoah) April 30, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.