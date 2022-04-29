 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners' Brian Asamoah selected by Minnesota Vikings in 3rd round of 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Asamoah

Redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah before the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 66 pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

Asamoah led the Sooners with 90 total tackles last season. The redshirt junior also registered four tackles for loss and a sack in 2021, and was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

In three seasons with OU, Asamoah made 19 starts and totaled 179 tackles with 13 for loss. He also forced three fumbles in his career, with an interception and five sacks. 

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound speedster hails from Columbus, Ohio, where he attended St. Frances De Sales High School. Asamoah was a three-star recruit and was the No. 529-ranked player nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Asamoah ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. He also produced a 124-inch broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical jump at the event. 

Asamoah opted out of the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon on Dec. 8 to enter the draft process. 

“To the greatest fan base in the world, thank you for the best four years of my life,” Asamoah wrote in his draft declaration. “... Norman, Oklahoma, is a special place and I will forever be a Sooner.”

The Vikings' 2022 schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.

Twitter Reactions:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments