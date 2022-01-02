You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners, Brent Venables adding Clemson's Todd Bates as co-defensive coordinator, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Big12MediaDayRS (4 of 31).jpg

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

Oklahoma is hiring Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates as co-defensive coordinator, per TigerIllustrated's Larry Williams.

The move was later confirmed by The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, who reported Bates was hired to "a similar role" as his job at Clemson. The 38-year-old was recently promoted to assistant head coach in December and served as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers. 

During his tenure as Clemson's defensive line coach since 2017 he mentored four All-American selections. The Heflin, Alabama native was named Rivals' recruiter of the year in 2019 and served as one of OU coach Brent Venables' top assistants during his time as defensive coordinator with the Tigers.

Before his stint at Clemson, Bates was an assistant at Idaho State and Jacksonville State. Bates was a former Alabama standout during his playing career from 2001-04, before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, with whom he played from 2005-06. 

With the hiring of Bates, the Sooners lack only a cornerbacks coach to complete Venables' new staff. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

