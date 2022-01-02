OU football: Sooners, Brent Venables adding Clemson's Todd Bates as co-defensive coordinator, per report

Oklahoma is hiring Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates as co-defensive coordinator, per TigerIllustrated's Larry Williams.
Big news: Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is going to Oklahoma to be co-defensive coordinator. More coming shortly at https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 3, 2022
The move was later confirmed by The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, who reported Bates was hired to "a similar role" as his job at Clemson. The 38-year-old was recently promoted to assistant head coach in December and served as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers.
Source: Oklahoma is hiring Clemson DT coach Todd Bates to a similar role. Bates also held the titles of recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach with the Tigers. First reported by @LarryWilliamsTI.— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 3, 2022
During his tenure as Clemson's defensive line coach since 2017 he mentored four All-American selections. The Heflin, Alabama native was named Rivals' recruiter of the year in 2019 and served as one of OU coach Brent Venables' top assistants during his time as defensive coordinator with the Tigers.
Before his stint at Clemson, Bates was an assistant at Idaho State and Jacksonville State. Bates was a former Alabama standout during his playing career from 2001-04, before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, with whom he played from 2005-06.
With the hiring of Bates, the Sooners lack only a cornerbacks coach to complete Venables' new staff.
