OU football: Sooners' Brayden Willis, Jalil Farooq harp on 'better mentality' after slow start vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma’s skill players had a simple diagnosis for their shortcomings in their 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
“I just feel like we didn’t come in ready to play,” sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq said after practice on Monday. “Came in thinking it was just going to be given to us, didn’t have a straight mindset. We didn’t come out ready to play. That was it."
No. 18 OU’s (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) offense finished with 550 yards to KSU’s 509 but some of that production came from redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s efforts in garbage time. The Sooners punted on three of their first four drives, which included a three-and-out, and accrued a 14-0 deficit due to their slow start.
Sluggishness has become a pattern this season, as OU hasn’t scored on its first drive since its opener against UTEP. For fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis, who finished with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State (3-1, 1-0), witnessing another stagnant opening quarter was surprising.
“I just think we have to have a better mentality as far as coming out,” Willis said. “We have to all be ready to make a play. I think that's the biggest thing, just everybody be ready to make a play. When that opportunity comes to you, make a play.”
The Sooners also tallied six pre-snap penalties in the contest, and hit a rough spell moving the ball again in the third and fourth quarters. On three straight drives they ran no more than seven plays, punted twice, and turned the ball over on downs inside the opposing 40-yard line.
Collectively, those issues made for a loss much sooner in the season than OU had hoped. It was odd to see it happen in Norman, too, after how well the Sooners quieted the opposing crowd noise at Nebraska the week before.
“It is tough, but we always feel like everything happens for a reason and not all failure has to end in failure,” Willis said. “It can always be a success at the end. So we're taking that, learning from it and turning the page.”
This week, Oklahoma will focus on starting quicker and also cleaning up mechanics, making sure it gets the ball back to the inside referee quickly to keep its offense moving after tempo is established. The Sooners will head to Fort Worth to face a TCU squad that Willis said plays similarly to Kansas State on defense.
Ultimately, Farooq said, the early loss puts OU in a similar position to its tumultuous offseason switch from former coach Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. All that’s left for the Sooners is to respond.
“We felt like the underdog coming back in this season dealing with all the adversity that we dealt with, so it just put us back down and we’re back on the underdogs again,” said Farooq, who made five catches for 69 yards against KSU.
“We had to experience it, especially after this loss we’re definitely going to experience it, just listening to our coaches, they’re gonna be coaching us even harder, so we just gotta be coming ready.”
