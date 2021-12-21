OU football: Sooners assistant coaches Jerry Schmidt, Miguel Chavis, Brandon Hall receive 2-year deals

Oklahoma released the terms it has reached with new assistant football coaches Jerry Schmidt, Miguel Chavis and Brandon Hall via open records request on Tuesday. All three coaches joining head coach Brent Venables’ staff are initially slated for two-year deals.
Schmidt, OU’s director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning coach, is slated for a $1.3 million deal. Chavis’ deal as defensive ends coach is worth $1.2 million while Hall’s deal to coach the Sooners’ safeties is for $600,000. The trio, who were formally announced on Dec. 17, will also receive $90,000 bonuses if OU wins the national championship.
Schmidt, 59, comes to Oklahoma from Texas A&M, where he was director of athletic performance since 2018, Previously, Schmidt was OU’s director of sport enhancement from 1999-2017, helping the Sooners to the national championship in 2000. Schmidt worked 12 years alongside Venables, who was Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2011. Schmidt has also spent time at Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Florida during his career.
Chavis followed Venables to Norman from Clemson, where he’d been serving in an off-field developmental role since 2017. Previously, Chavis was a defensive lineman for the Tigers from 2007-2010 before helping Venables develop four 2019 NFL Draft picks.
Hall, a Newcastle native, assisted in a variety of roles at OU from 1998-2005 and was a defensive quality control coach for the Sooners in 2011. His coaching career has taken him to Northern Iowa, Arkansas State, Auburn and Jacksonville State, among other stops. Hall was most recently at Troy, where he was promoted to defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2019.
All three coaches’ official contracts still require approval from the OU Board of Regents, whose next meeting is set for March 8-9. With the additions of Schmidt, Chavis and Hall, Venables lacks only a cornerbacks coach and defensive line coach to complete his staff.
