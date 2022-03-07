OU football: Sooners announce Baker Mayfield Heisman statue unveiling, time for spring game

Oklahoma’s 2022 spring game will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, the program announced via press release on Monday. Following the game, former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statue will be unveiled.
Mayfield became the Sooners' sixth Heisman winner in 2017 after leading OU to a College Football Playoff appearance behind 4,627 passing yards and 49 total touchdowns.
Mayfield's statue is the first of three set to be revealed, along with Kyler Murray's Heisman statue, and a sculpture of All-American brothers Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon. The release dates for the Murray and Selmon statues have yet to be announced.
Mayfield's statue reveal was originally slated for the 2020 spring game before the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus also delayed the release of the other figures.
"I'm a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU," Mayfield said in the release. "It's humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can't wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football."
OU previously announced on March 2 that spring practices will start March 22. The ensuing spring game will be the Sooners’ first under new head coach Brent Venables, who was hired on Dec. 5 to replace Lincoln Riley.
"The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plane in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal," Venables said in the release. "We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm – it's one of the many things that makes OU Football so special.
"I can't wait to see that passion on display on April 23rd, and my challenge to the fans is to fill up the stadium. As we say all the time inside our walls, 'Best is the standard.' Let's pack the Palace and make it a great day for everyone."
