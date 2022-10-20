OU football: Sooners announce 3-game series with San Diego State for 2027, 2029, 2031

Oklahoma announced three future nonconference matchups against San Diego State in 2027, 2029 and 2031, according to a Thursday press release.
Oklahoma announces future three-game series with San Diego State University. https://t.co/tzngf6FmdL | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/hCtuEfjJcj— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 20, 2022
"Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we've had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league," Sooners Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the release.
"We appreciate our fans' understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future."
OU, which is scheduled to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025, had Georgia scheduled for 2023 and 2027 and Tennessee for 2024. In response to the cancellation of those games against future SEC opponents, Oklahoma scheduled a home-and-home nonconference series against SMU for 2023 and 2027.
The Sooners and San Diego State have met twice previously, with OU winning 38-22 in 1995 and the Aztecs taking a 51-31 contest in 1996.
"We're excited about this three-game series with a highly successful San Diego State program, and it gives us a chance to get back to the West Coast for a game," Castiglione said. "Thanks to Athletic Director John David Wicker in working with us to finalize these matchups."
Oklahoma will host San Diego State in Norman in 2027 and 2031 while the teams will play in San Diego in 2029.
