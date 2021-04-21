OU football: Sooners' Andrew Raym living out childhood dream, thriving under coach Bill Bedenbaugh

Andrew Raym isn’t satisfied.
A native of Broken Arrow, Raym dreamed of playing for Oklahoma growing up. That dream came true when the highly touted offensive lineman signed with OU in 2019. But, Raym wants a legacy that goes beyond just suiting up for the Sooners.
“Being here now, it just makes me want to fight even harder (and) work even harder,” Raym said in a press conference Wednesday, talking to reporters for the first time. “We got to just keep going. I gotta get out there on the field on Saturdays and then continue to grow as a leader here. Being here (is) pushing me so much and making me grow as a person and as a player on the field.”
Raym was the consensus No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma in 2020. Though he mainly played a reserve role through nine games for the Sooners last season, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh told reporters in March that Raym would’ve likely started at some point before COVID-19 related-issues prevented that.
However, Raym used that time to mature his game. He studied the ins-and-outs of Oklahoma’s offense, from how head coach Lincoln Riley calls plays to how fast the team operates. Raym viewed it as a true learning experience.
Now healthy, Raym — who Bedenbaugh said can play any offensive line position — is heavily in the mix to replace NFL-bound Creed Humphrey as OU’s starting center. Although his first real snap at the position didn’t occur until the 2020 Under Armor All-America game, Raym said he’s prepared for the opportunity.
“Honestly, I love having command out there of the offense,” Raym said. “Coming after Creed, there’s some big shoes to fill, but he left us with a lot of great information. He taught us a lot last year, me especially. … I’ll be straight there in the middle.”
Even if Raym’s not elected to take over for Humphrey, the 6-foot-3 sophomore believes the Sooners will be in great shape regardless. Chris Murray could also find himself in the starting center role, along with Robert Congel, Nate Anderson and Ian McIver. Competition across the whole offensive line has grown as well, Raym said, and tackles Stacey Wilkins, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris have impressed this offseason.
Above all else, Raym said he’s fully bought into Bedenbaugh’s teachings. The eighth-year position coach’s strict style has resonated with Raym. He’s trying to learn the most he can from Bedenbaugh, who’s overseen a multitude of NFL talents in his career.
“(Bedenbaugh) demands perfection, I mean, what else could I ask for?” Raym said. “If you got a good rep, he's gonna tell you what to do to make it great. And if you got a bad rep, he's gonna tell you what to do to make it great as well. And so you're always being pushed, there's never a comfort zone, and I love it that way. And I know my offensive linemen do as well. We love the way he makes us play.”
