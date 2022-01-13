 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners add L'Damian Washington as offensive analyst, assistant receivers coach

  • Updated
OU helmet

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has hired L'Damian Washington as an offensive analyst and assistant receivers coach. Washington announced the move via Twitter on Thursday.

The 30-year-old assistant played collegiately at Missouri before spending time in the NFL with seven teams. Washington has served as Missouri's director of player development, Southern's wide receivers coach and as a coaching fellow with Kansas City of the NFL.

Washington garnered 100 receptions for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns during his collegiate playing career. The former 6-foot-4 standout joins fellow assistant Cale Gundy as OU receivers coaches.

Washington will aid an Oklahoma receivers room that returns its leading receiver from last season Marvin Mims, and four-star recruits Jayden Gibson and Nicholas Anderson, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. 

