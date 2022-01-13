OU football: Sooners add L'Damian Washington as offensive analyst, assistant receivers coach

Oklahoma has hired L'Damian Washington as an offensive analyst and assistant receivers coach. Washington announced the move via Twitter on Thursday.
#NewProfilePic #BoomerSooner All Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/nHkVbVR04S— L'Damian Washington (@LWashington_2) January 13, 2022
The 30-year-old assistant played collegiately at Missouri before spending time in the NFL with seven teams. Washington has served as Missouri's director of player development, Southern's wide receivers coach and as a coaching fellow with Kansas City of the NFL.
Washington garnered 100 receptions for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns during his collegiate playing career. The former 6-foot-4 standout joins fellow assistant Cale Gundy as OU receivers coaches.
Washington will aid an Oklahoma receivers room that returns its leading receiver from last season Marvin Mims, and four-star recruits Jayden Gibson and Nicholas Anderson, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
