OU football: Sooners add Central Florida transfer running back Bentavious Thompson, per report

Former Central Florida running back Bentavious Thompson has transferred to Oklahoma, per SI Sooners' John Hoover.
Welcome to the brotherhood 🧬#OUDNA #Uncommon pic.twitter.com/7C7s1W7mNu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 14, 2022
Thompson confirmed in an email to SI Sooners he is already on campus. He also appears in the online student database. His commitment adds depth to a running back room that includes senior Eric Gray, junior Marcus Major, freshmen Javontae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, and walk-ons Tawee Walker, Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson.
The Miami native joins the Sooners after he entered the NCAA transfer portal in November 2021. In three seasons with the Knights from 2018-20, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and finished with 13 career touchdowns in 30 games. He also spent two seasons in Orlando with OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Thompson, listed at 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, originally committed to UCF as a three-star recruit out of Miami Southridge High School.
