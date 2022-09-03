OU football: Sooners defeat UTEP 45-13 in Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel's debuts

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-2) 45-13 in its first game with Brent Venables as head coach on Saturday in Norman.
Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his OU debut and completed 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards along with three total touchdowns. Safety Billy Bowman and linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Sooners' defense with nine total tackles each.
Here's a recap of the scoring, including highlights:
Q4 (5:17) Sooners 45, Miners 13 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 22-yard field goal.
Q4 (14:01) Sooners 42, Miners 13 - UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle makes a 54-yard field goal.
Q3 (3:16) Sooners 42, Miners 10 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes six yards for a touchdown.
Marcus Major has some serious power behind his runs 💪💪cc: @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/sDiHYSedMe— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Q3 (10:38) Sooners 35, Miners 10 - OU running back Marcus Major rushes one yard for a touchdown.
A MAJOR TD 💪😤@OU_Football adds on another one pic.twitter.com/b07RL0zpkj— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Q2 (0:55) Sooners 28, Miners 10 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.
Too easy for Brayden Willis 💪@OU_Football makes it 28-10 pic.twitter.com/8OLaD8Rne8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Q2 (8:18) Sooners 21, Miners 10 - UTEP running back Ronald Awatt rushes two yards for a touchdown.
Q2 (14:12) Sooners 21, Miners 3 - UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle makes a 48-yard field goal.
Q1 (6:43) Sooners 21, Miners 0 - OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman rushes 46 yards for a touchdown.
Allow @TheGavinFreeman to introduce himself 😤📺 FOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/wASIHcBhWk— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Q1 (9:18): Sooners 14, Miners 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brayden Willis.
🚨TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA🚨Dillon Gabriel finds Brayden Willis for the first TD connection of the season to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead.#OUDNA | @_dillongabriel_ | @Bwillis_11 pic.twitter.com/0rfkmqcqb0— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
Q1 (13:43): Sooners 7, Miners 0 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.
🚨TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA🚨Dillon Gabriel keeps it and scores first touchdown of the Brent Venables era. 🔥#OUDNA | @_dillongabriel_ pic.twitter.com/1oy6z1ynEK— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
