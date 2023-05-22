OU 2023 4-star wide receiver Keyon Brown commits to Garden State Community College

Former OU signee Keyon Brown committed to Garden State Community College, a JUCO school in Garden City, Kansas, on Monday.
Source: #Sooners 2023 signee Keyon Brown is headed to Garden City Community College for the next chapter of his football career@247Sports 🔗: https://t.co/ime8nYoMMw pic.twitter.com/5jL0Iw12Wc— Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) May 22, 2023
Brown singed with the Sooners on Dec. 21 after initially committing to OU on June 5, 2022. Brown is rated as a four-star and No. 24 wide receiver in the country by ESPN.
Brown tallied over 1,200 all-purpose yards along with eight touchdowns in his senior season at James Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida.
The 6-foot-3 receiver originally chose OU over Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky and others.
