OU 2023 4-star wide receiver Keyon Brown commits to Garden State Community College

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Former OU signee Keyon Brown committed to Garden State Community College, a JUCO school in Garden City, Kansas, on Monday.

Brown singed with the Sooners on Dec. 21 after initially committing to OU on June 5, 2022. Brown is rated as a four-star and No. 24 wide receiver in the country by ESPN. 

Brown tallied over 1,200 all-purpose yards along with eight touchdowns in his senior season at James Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 6-foot-3 receiver originally chose OU over Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky and others.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

